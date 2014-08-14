MUMBAI Aug 14 India needs substantial foreign exchange reserves as a buffer against capital outflows, central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday.

India had foreign exchange reserves of $320.56 billion as of the week ending Aug. 1, close to surpassing the record high of $320.785 billion set in September 2011. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)