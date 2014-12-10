MUMBAI Dec 10 The Reserve Bank of India net
bought $2.7 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in
October, including $14.3 billion of purchases and $11.6 billion
in sale, its bulletin released on Wednesday showed.
In September, the RBI net bought $1.4 billion in spot forex
market.
The central bank's outstanding net forward purchases were
$10.2 billion as of October-end compared with $8.4 billion at
September-end.
The RBI added a net $1.79 billion of up to one-year forwards
in October, lower than the $2.6 billion added in the previous
month, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the
central bank's website .
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)