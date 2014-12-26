Dec 26 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $320 billion as of Dec. 19, compared with $316.83 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Dec 19 Dec 12 Dec 20 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 295,671 292,360 268,470 Gold 18,985 18,985 20,603 SDRs 4,199 4,228 4,432 Reserve Tranche Position 1,142 1,260 1,999 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 319,997 316,833 295,504 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)