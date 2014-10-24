Oct 24 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $313.68 billion as of Oct. 17, compared with $312.74 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Oct 17 Oct 10 Oct 18 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 287,800 286,886 252,696 Gold 20,013 20,013 21,765 SDRs 4,316 4,294 4,456 Reserve Tranche Position 1,552 1,544 2,206 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 313,682 312,737 281,123 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Anand Basu)