Aug 22 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $319.39 billion as of Aug. 15, compared with $319.35 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Aug 15 Aug 8 Aug 16 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 292,101 292,046 251,561 Gold 21,174 21,174 20,747 SDRs 4,416 4,425 4,394 Reserve Tranche Position 1,699 1,702 2,105 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 319,391 319,347 278,807 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)