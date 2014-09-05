Sept 5 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $318.64 billion as of Aug. 29, compared with $318.58 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Aug 29 Aug 22 Aug 30 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 291,393 291,318 257,620 Gold 21,174 21,174 26,239 SDRs 4,386 4,397 4,393 Reserve Tranche Position 1,687 1,691 2,209 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 318,640 318,580 290,462 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)