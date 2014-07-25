July 25 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $317.85 billion as of July 18, compared with $317.04 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- July 18 July 11 July 19 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 291,051 290,222 251,137 Gold 20,635 20,635 21,556 SDRs 4,451 4,463 4,343 Reserve Tranche Position 1,713 1,717 2,167 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 317,850 317,037 279,203 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)