July 18 India's foreign exchange reserves
rose to $317.04 billion as of July 11 compared with
$316.39 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
July 11 July 4 July 12
2014 2014 2013
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 290,222 289,573 252,136
Gold 20,635 20,635 21,556
SDRs 4,463 4,467 4,334
Reserve Tranche Position 1,717 1,719 2,162
----------------------------------------------------------
Total 317,037 316,394 280,188
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
(Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)