July 18 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $317.04 billion as of July 11 compared with $316.39 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- July 11 July 4 July 12 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 290,222 289,573 252,136 Gold 20,635 20,635 21,556 SDRs 4,463 4,467 4,334 Reserve Tranche Position 1,717 1,719 2,162 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 317,037 316,394 280,188 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)