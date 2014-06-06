June 6 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $312.38 billion as of May 30 compared with $312.66 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- May 30 May 23 May 31 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 285,292 285,561 258,509 Gold 20,966 20,966 22,836 SDRs 4,449 4,453 4,327 Reserve Tranche Position 1,676 1,677 2,225 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 312,383 312,657 287,897 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)