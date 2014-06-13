June 13 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $312.59 billion as of June 6 compared with $312.38 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF). FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------

June 6 May 30 June 7

2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 285,631 285,292 260,126 Gold 20,790 20,966 22,836 SDRs 4,452 4,449 4,388 Reserve Tranche Position 1,713 1,676 2,326 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 312,586 312,383 289,676 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)