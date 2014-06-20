June 20 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $313.54 billion as of June 13 compared with $312.59 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------

June 13 June 6 June 14

2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 286,589 285,631 261,089 Gold 20,790 20,790 22,836 SDRs 4,447 4,452 4,401 Reserve Tranche Position 1,711 2,326 2,333 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 313,537 312,586 289,676 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)