July 4 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $315.78 billion as of June 27 compared with $314.92 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- June 27 June 20 June 28 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 288,813 287,962 255,278 Gold 20,790 20,790 22,836 SDRs 4,460 4,456 4,342 Reserve Tranche Position 1,716 1,714 2,189 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 315,779 314,922 284,645 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)