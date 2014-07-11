July 11 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $316.39 billion as of July 4 compared with $315.78 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- July 4 June 27 July 5 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 289,573 288,813 252,103 Gold 20,635 20,790 21,556 SDRs 4,467 4,460 4,327 Reserve Tranche Position 1,719 1,716 2,182 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 316,394 315,779 280,168 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)