Sept 12 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $317.31 billion as of Sept. 5, compared with $318.64 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Sept 5 Aug 29 Sept 6 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 290,364 291,393 246,746 Gold 20,933 21,174 21,724 SDRs 4,344 4,386 4,355 Reserve Tranche Position 1,671 1,687 1,981 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 317,312 318,640 274,806 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)