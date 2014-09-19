Sept 19 India's foreign exchange reserves
fell to $315.698 billion as of Sept. 12, compared
with $317.31 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
Sept 12 Sept 5 Sept 13
2014 2014 2013
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 288,765 290,364 247,246
Gold 20,933 20,933 21,724
SDRs 4,333 4,344 4,386
Reserve Tranche Position 1,667 1,671 1,995
----------------------------------------------------------
Total 315,698 317,312 275,351
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by
Sunil Nair)