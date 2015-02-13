Feb 13 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $330.21 billion as of Feb. 6 from $327.88 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Feb 6 Jan 30 Feb 7 2015 2015 2014 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 304,958 303,325 265,832 Gold 20,183 19,378 20,076 SDRs 4,094 4,073 4,429 Reserve Tranche Position 977.8 1,108 1,994 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 330,213 327,884 292,331 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)