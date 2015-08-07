Aug 7 India's foreign exchange reserves stayed almost flat at $353.46 billion as of July 31, compared with $353.65 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------

July 31 July 24

July 31 July 24

2015 2015 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 329,875.3 329,245.4 Gold 18,250.1 19,074.3 SDRs 4,029.1 4,024.2 Reserve Tranche Position 4,029.1 1,304.3 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 353,460.5 353,648.1 ----------------------------------------------------------