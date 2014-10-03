Oct 3 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $314.18 billion as of Sept. 26, compared with $315.6 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Sept 26 Sept 19 Sept 27 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 287,392 288,784 247,925 Gold 20,933 20,933 21,724 SDRs 4,307 4,325 4,425 Reserve Tranche Position 1,549 1,555 2,190 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 314,181 315,597 276,264 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)