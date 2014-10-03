Oct 3 India's foreign exchange reserves
fell to $314.18 billion as of Sept. 26, compared
with $315.6 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
Sept 26 Sept 19 Sept 27
2014 2014 2013
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 287,392 288,784 247,925
Gold 20,933 20,933 21,724
SDRs 4,307 4,325 4,425
Reserve Tranche Position 1,549 1,555 2,190
----------------------------------------------------------
Total 314,181 315,597 276,264
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)