Mumbai, April 3 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $341.38 billion as of March 27, compared with $339.99 billion in the previous week, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------- March 27 March 20 2015 2015 ---------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 316,238.3 314,886.5 Gold 19,837.0 19,837.0 SDRs 4,004.8 3,978.6 Reserve Tranche Position 1,298.0 1,289.5 ---------------------------------------------------- Total 341,378.1 339,991.6 ---------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)