Mumbai, April 3 India's foreign exchange
reserves rose to $341.38 billion as of March 27,
compared with $339.99 billion in the previous week, the Reserve
Bank of India said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
----------------------------------------------------
March 27 March 20
2015 2015
----------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 316,238.3 314,886.5
Gold 19,837.0 19,837.0
SDRs 4,004.8 3,978.6
Reserve Tranche Position 1,298.0 1,289.5
----------------------------------------------------
Total 341,378.1 339,991.6
----------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
