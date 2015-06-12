June 12 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $352.71 billion as of June 5, compared with $352.47 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- June 05 May 29 2015 2015 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 328,012.6 327,819.7 Gold 19,340.2 19,335.7 SDRs 4,048.7 4,017.0 Reserve Tranche Position 1,312.3 1,302.0 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 352,713.8 352,474.4 ---------------------------------------------------------- Source text: (bit.ly/1C2L7h5) (India Headline News Team; Editing by Anand Basu)