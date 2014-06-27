June 27 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $314.92 billion as of June 20 compared with $313.54 billion in the week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------

June 20 June 13 June 21

Foreign currency assets 287,962 286,589 258,433 Gold 20,790 20,790 22,836 SDRs 4,456 4,447 4,373 Reserve Tranche Position 1,714 1,711 2,204 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 314,922 313,537 287,846 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.