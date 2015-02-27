Feb 27 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $334.19 billion as of Feb. 20, compared with $333.17 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Feb 20 Feb 13 Feb 21 2015 2015 2014 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 308,298 307,258 266,868 Gold 20,183 20,183 20,076 SDRs 4,077 4,089 4,456 Reserve Tranche Position 1,635 1,640 2,006 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 334,193 333,170 293,406 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)