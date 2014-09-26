Sept 26 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $315.6 billion as of Sept. 19, compared with $315.7 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Sept 19 Sept 12 Sept 20 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 288,784 288,765 249,221 Gold 20,933 20,933 21,724 SDRs 4,325 4,333 4,424 Reserve Tranche Position 1,555 1,667 2,013 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 315,597 315,698 277,382 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)