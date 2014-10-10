Oct 3 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $311.43 billion as of Oct. 3, compared with $314.18 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. The forex reserves fell mostly due to valuation losses after a sharp decline in the euro and a strong dollar rally in the week ending Oct. 3, according to analysts. The euro fell 1.3 percent against the dollar in the week to Oct. 3, hitting its lowest level in more than two years, while the index of the dollar against six major currencies gained 1.23 percent in that week, its biggest weekly rise since early November 2013. The central bank holds its forex reserves in different global currencies, with the US dollar being the dominant one. Among the other major currencies it holds are the euro, sterling and yen. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Oct 3 Sept 26 Oct 4 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 285,589 287,392 249,325 Gold 20,013 20,933 21,765 SDRs 4,284 4,307 4,440 Reserve Tranche Position 1,541 1,549 2,198 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 311,427 314,181 277,728 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Swai Bhat in Mumbai and Aby Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)