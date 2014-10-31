Oct 31 India's foreign exchange reserves
rose to $314.18 billion as of Oct. 24, compared
with $313.68 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
Oct 24 Oct 17 Oct 25
2014 2014 2013
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 288,332 287,800 254,503
Gold 20,013 20,013 21,765
SDRs 4,290 4,316 4,469
Reserve Tranche Position 1,543 1,552 2,213
----------------------------------------------------------
Total 314,178 313,682 282,951
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
