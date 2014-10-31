Oct 31 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $314.18 billion as of Oct. 24, compared with $313.68 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Oct 24 Oct 17 Oct 25 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 288,332 287,800 254,503 Gold 20,013 20,013 21,765 SDRs 4,290 4,316 4,469 Reserve Tranche Position 1,543 1,552 2,213 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 314,178 313,682 282,951 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)