Nov 7 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $315.91 billion as of Oct. 31, compared with $314.18 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------

Oct 31 Oct 24 Nov 1

2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 290,366 288,332 253,609 Gold 19,738 20,013 21,227 SDRs 4,270 4,290 4,423 Reserve Tranche Position 1,536 1,543 2,035 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 315,910 314,178 281,294 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in BANGALORE; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)