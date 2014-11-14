Nov 14 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $315.13 billion as of Nov. 7 from $315.91 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Nov 7 Oct 31 Nov 8 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 289,640 290,366 254,439 Gold 19,738 19,738 21,227 SDRs 4,232 4,270 4,416 Reserve Tranche Position 1,522 1,536 2,031 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 315,132 315,910 282,113 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)