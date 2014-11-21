Nov 21 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $315.55 billion as of Nov. 14, compared with $315.13 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Nov 14 Nov 07 Nov 15 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 290,062 289,640 255,904 Gold 19,738 19,738 21,227 SDRs 4,229 4,232 4,412 Reserve Tranche Position 1,521 1,522 2,029 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 315,550 315,132 283,572 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)