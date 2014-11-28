Nov 28 India's foreign exchange reserves
fell to $314.88 billion as of Nov. 21, compared
with $315.55 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
Nov 21 Nov 14 Nov 15
2014 2014 2013
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 289,398 290,062 255,904
Gold 19,738 19,738 21,227
SDRs 4,224 4,229 4,412
Reserve Tranche Position 1,519 1,521 2,029
----------------------------------------------------------
Total 314,879 315,550 283,572
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by
Sunil Nair)