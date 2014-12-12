Dec 12 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $314.66 billion as of Dec. 5, compared with $316.31 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------

Dec 5 Nov 28 Dec 6

Dec 5 Nov 28 Dec 6

2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 289,955 290,822 268,756 Gold 18,985 19,738 20,603 SDRs 4,208 4,230 4,442 Reserve Tranche Position 1,514 1,521 1,909 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 314,662 316,311 295,709 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.