Dec 12 India's foreign exchange reserves
fell to $314.66 billion as of Dec. 5, compared with
$316.31 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said
on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
Dec 5 Nov 28 Dec 6
2014 2014 2013
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 289,955 290,822 268,756
Gold 18,985 19,738 20,603
SDRs 4,208 4,230 4,442
Reserve Tranche Position 1,514 1,521 1,909
----------------------------------------------------------
Total 314,662 316,311 295,709
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)