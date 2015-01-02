Jan 2 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $319.71 billion as of Dec. 26, compared with $320 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Dec 26 Dec 19 Dec 27 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 295,400 295,671 268,634 Gold 18,985 18,985 20,603 SDRs 4,186 4,199 4,462 Reserve Tranche Position 1,139 1,142 2,010 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 319,710 319,997 295,709 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)