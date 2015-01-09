Jan 9 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $319.24 billion as of Jan. 2, compared with $319.71 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Jan 2 Dec 26 Jan 3 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 294,537 295,400 266,954 Gold 19,378 18,985 19,724 SDRs 4,185 4,186 4,34 Reserve Tranche Position 1,139 1,139 1,997 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 319,239 319,710 293,109 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)