Jan 23 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $322.14 billion as of Jan. 16, compared with $319.48 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Jan 16 Jan 09 Jan 17 2015 2015 2014 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 297,530 294,845 265,935 Gold 19,378 19,378 19,725 SDRs 4,109 4,129 4,428 Reserve Tranche Position 1,118 1,123 1,994 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 322,135 319,475 292,082 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)