Feb 6 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $327.88 billion as of Jan. 30, compared with $322.04 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Jan 30 Jan 23 Jan 31 2015 2015 2014 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 303,325 297,510 264,569 Gold 19,378 19,378 20,076 SDRs 4,073 4,048 4,430 Reserve Tranche Position 1,108 1,101 1,995 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 327,884 322,037 291,070 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.