Jan 30 India's foreign exchange reserves
fell to $322.04 billion as of Jan. 23, compared
with $322.14 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
Jan 23 Jan 16 Jan 24
2015 2015 2014
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 297,510 297,530 266,052
Gold 19,378 19,378 19,725
SDRs 4,048 4,109 4,456
Reserve Tranche Position 1,101 1,118 2,007
----------------------------------------------------------
Total 322,037 322,135 292,239
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)