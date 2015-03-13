March 13 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $337.79 billion as of March 6, compared with $338.08 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------------- March 06 Feb 27 March 07 2015 2015 2014 ------------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 312,323 312,200 267,972 Gold 19,837 20,183 20,978 SDRs 4,021 4,066 4,481 Reserve Tranche Position 1,612 1,630 2,017 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 337,793 338,079 295,448 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)