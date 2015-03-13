March 13 India's foreign exchange reserves
fell to $337.79 billion as of March 6, compared
with $338.08 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
-------------------------------------------------------------
March 06 Feb 27 March 07
2015 2015 2014
-------------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 312,323 312,200 267,972
Gold 19,837 20,183 20,978
SDRs 4,021 4,066 4,481
Reserve Tranche Position 1,612 1,630 2,017
----------------------------------------------------------
Total 337,793 338,079 295,448
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)