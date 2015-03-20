March 20 India's foreign exchange reserves
fell to $335.73 billion as of March 13, compared
with $337.79 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
-------------------------------------------------------------
March 13 March 06 March 14
2015 2015 2014
-------------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 310,347 312,323 269,814
Gold 19,837 19,837 20,978
SDRs 3,960 4,021 4,479
Reserve Tranche Position 1,585 1,612 2,016
----------------------------------------------------------
Total 335,729 337,793 297,287
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
