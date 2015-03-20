March 20 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $335.73 billion as of March 13, compared with $337.79 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ------------------------------------------------------------- March 13 March 06 March 14 2015 2015 2014 ------------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 310,347 312,323 269,814 Gold 19,837 19,837 20,978 SDRs 3,960 4,021 4,479 Reserve Tranche Position 1,585 1,612 2,016 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 335,729 337,793 297,287 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)