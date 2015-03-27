March 27 India's foreign exchange reserves
rose to $339.99 billion as of March 20, compared
with $335.73 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
-------------------------------------------------------------
March 20 March 13 March 21
2015 2015 2014
-------------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 314,886.5 310,347.2 271,394
Gold 19,837.0 19,837.0 20,978
SDRs 3,978.6 3,960.4 4,462
Reserve Tranche Position 1,289.5 1,585.3 1,801
----------------------------------------------------------
Total 339,991.6 335,729.9 298,635
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
* Source text: bit.ly/1BtCGtT
