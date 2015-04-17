April 17 India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $340.41 billion as of April 10, compared with $343.01 billion in the week before, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement.

Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) ---------------------------------------------------------

April 10 April 03

2015 2015 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 316,131.8 318,642.7 Gold 19,038.0 19,038.0 SDRs 3,959.6 4,021.5 Reserve Tranche Position 1,283.4 1,303.4 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 340,412.8 343,005.6 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Source text: bit.ly/1zogv8p (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)