April 10 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $343.01 billion as of April 3, compared with $341.38 billion in the week before, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- April 03 March 27 2015 2015 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 318,642.7 316,238.3 Gold 19,038.0 19,837.0 SDRs 4,021.5 4,004.8 Reserve Tranche Position 1,303.4 1,298.0 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 343,005.6 341,378.1 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1OipIYM) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)