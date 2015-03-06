(Corrects Feb 27, 2015, data in table)
March 6 India's foreign exchange reserves
rose to $338.08 billion as of Feb. 27, compared
with $334.19 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's reserve tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
Feb 27 Feb 20 Feb 28
2015 2015 2014
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 312,200 308,298 266,902
Gold 20,183 20,183 20,978
SDRs 4,066 4,077 4,469
Reserve Tranche Position 1,630 1,635 2,011
----------------------------------------------------------
Total 338,079 334,193 294,360
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Suvashree Dey Choudhury in
MUMBAI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)