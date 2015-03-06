(Corrects Feb 27, 2015, data in table) March 6 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $338.08 billion as of Feb. 27, compared with $334.19 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Feb 27 Feb 20 Feb 28 2015 2015 2014 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 312,200 308,298 266,902 Gold 20,183 20,183 20,978 SDRs 4,066 4,077 4,469 Reserve Tranche Position 1,630 1,635 2,011 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 338,079 334,193 294,360 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Suvashree Dey Choudhury in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)