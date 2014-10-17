(Corrects headline and lead to add dropped word 'billion') Oct 17 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $312.74 billion as of Oct. 10, compared with $311.43 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Oct 10 Oct 3 Oct 11 2014 2014 2013 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 286,886 285,589 250,852 Gold 20,013 20,013 21,765 SDRs 4,294 4,284 4,430 Reserve Tranche Position 1,544 1,541 2,193 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 312,737 311,427 279,240 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)