(Corrects whole of third column in table)
Feb 20 India's foreign exchange reserves
rose to $333.17 billion as of Feb. 13, compared
with $330.21 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India
said on Friday.
Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar
terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of
other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its
weekly statistical supplement.
Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche
position in the International Monetary Fund.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
---------------------------------------------------------
Feb 13 Feb 06 Feb 14
2015 2015 2014
---------------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets 307,258 304,958 267,247
Gold 20,183 20,183 20,076
SDRs 4,089 4,094 4,459
Reserve Tranche Position 1,640 978 2,007
----------------------------------------------------------
Total 333,170 330,213 293,789
----------------------------------------------------------
* Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point.
(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand
Basu)