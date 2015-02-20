(Corrects whole of third column in table) Feb 20 India's foreign exchange reserves rose to $333.17 billion as of Feb. 13, compared with $330.21 billion a week earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves, the RBI said in its weekly statistical supplement. Foreign exchange reserves include India's Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund. FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars) --------------------------------------------------------- Feb 13 Feb 06 Feb 14 2015 2015 2014 --------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency assets 307,258 304,958 267,247 Gold 20,183 20,183 20,076 SDRs 4,089 4,094 4,459 Reserve Tranche Position 1,640 978 2,007 ---------------------------------------------------------- Total 333,170 330,213 293,789 ---------------------------------------------------------- * Figures are rounded off to the nearest decimal point. (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)