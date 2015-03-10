MUMBAI, March 10 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net $12.14 billion in spot foreign exchange markets in January, compared with $6.74 billion in December, according to the central bank's bulletin published on Tuesday.

The total net forward position at the end of January stood at $5.58 billion compared with $6.85 billion in December, the data showed.

The rupee moved in a band of 61.29 to 63.63 to the dollar in January, in a month in which the RBI mopped up dollars to take advantage of large dollar inflows into debt and equity markets totalling $5.4 billion. (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)