MUMBAI Aug 1 The Reserve Bank of India bought a
net $11.3 billion of up to one-year forwards in June, almost
erasing its forward obligations, according to Reuters
calculations based on data available in the central bank's web
site.
The RBI had added a net $20.61 billion in up to one-year
forwards in May.
The total short position in the up to one year forward
market was $12.47 billion as of the end of June and total long
position was $38.28 billion.
The RBI's long positions in the more than 3 months to 1 year
segment rose to $29.39 billion at the end of June from $20.71
billion the previous month, indicating that central bank has
been mostly buying forwards in this segment to cover its
outstanding forward dollar liabilities.
