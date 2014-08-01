MUMBAI Aug 1 The Reserve Bank of India bought a net $11.3 billion of up to one-year forwards in June, almost erasing its forward obligations, according to Reuters calculations based on data available in the central bank's web site.

The RBI had added a net $20.61 billion in up to one-year forwards in May.

The total short position in the up to one year forward market was $12.47 billion as of the end of June and total long position was $38.28 billion.

The RBI's long positions in the more than 3 months to 1 year segment rose to $29.39 billion at the end of June from $20.71 billion the previous month, indicating that central bank has been mostly buying forwards in this segment to cover its outstanding forward dollar liabilities. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)