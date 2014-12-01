MUMBAI Dec 1 The Reserve Bank of India added a
net $1.79 billion of up to one-year forwards in October, lower
than the $2.6 billion added in the previous month, according to
Reuters calculations based on data from the central bank's
website.
The central bank is likely delivering the one-year forward
dollars to banks which it had subsidised at a concessional rate
one year back to contain the slide in the rupee, said a dealer
at a state-run bank, explaining the reason for lower forward
purchases.
The RBI's net forward outstanding positions up to one year
was $36.18 billion as of October-end, compared with $34.39
billion in September, according to the calculation.
The total short position in the up to one-year forwards
market was $4.86 billion as of October-end and the total long
position was $41.04 billion.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)