MUMBAI Jan 1 The Reserve Bank of India added a net $3.12 billion of up to one-year forwards in November, higher than the $1.79 billion added in the previous month, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the central bank's website.

The RBI's net forward outstanding position up to one year was $39.31 billion as of November-end compared with $36.18 billion in October, according to the calculation.

The total short position in the up to one-year forwards market was $2.28 billion as of November-end and the total long position was $41.58 billion.

The aggregate short positions in forwards for above one year stood at $26.07 billion, the RBI data showed.

