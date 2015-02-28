MUMBAI Feb 28 The Reserve Bank of India's net
forward dollar book fell by $1.27 billion for up to one-year
maturities in January, compared with a net fall of $6.49 billion
in the previous month, according to Reuters calculations based
on data from the central bank's website.
The central bank likely let its forward dollar liability
mature in January, which could have led to an overall rise in
the forwards position month-on-month, dealers said.
The central bank also likely bought fresh forwards to
contain a sharp rise in the rupee, which moved in a 61.29-63.63
per dollar band in January given the total foreign exchange
reserves rose to $327.88 bln in January from $319.71 bln in
December, dealers added.
The RBI's net forward outstanding position for up to one
year maturities was $31.54 billion as of January-end compared
with $32.81 billion in December, according to the calculations.
The total short position in the up to one-year forwards
market was $4.16 billion as of January-end, little changed from
$4.28 billion in December and the total long position was $35.7
billion versus $37.09 billion.
The aggregate short positions in forwards for more than one
year maturities stood at $25.97 billion, the RBI data showed.
