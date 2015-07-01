MUMBAI, July 1 The Reserve Bank of India's net forward dollar book fell by $3.31 billion for up to one-year maturities in May, compared with $3.15 billion in the previous month, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the central bank's website.

The central bank likely took delivery of some of its forward dollars in May, which could have led to an overall fall in the net long forwards position month-on-month, dealers said.

However, the RBI likely also sold dollars in the spot to prevent a sharp fall in the rupee in May which moved in a range of 63.3050 to 64.2800 per dollar that month.

"The forex reserves have remained almost unchanged which could mean that some of the delivery taken has been used for selling in spot," said a senior forex dealer.

India's forex reserves were little-changed at $352.47 billion in May from April's $351.87 billion, which was also due to change in valuations of other currencies that the central bank holds, analysts said.

The RBI's total long forwards position for up to one-year maturities was $31.43 billion as of May-end compared with $34.46 billion in April, according to RBI data.

The total short position in the up to one-year forwards market was $3.60 billion as of May-end, compared with $3.32 billion in April. The net positions up to one year stood at $27.83 billion at end-May, down from $31.14 end-April.

The aggregate short positions in forwards for more than one-year maturities stood at $25.97 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)