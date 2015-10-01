MUMBAI Oct 1 The Reserve Bank of India's net
forward dollar book fell by $3.87 billion for up to one-year
maturities in August compared with a rise of $1.14 billion in
the previous month, according to Reuters calculations based on
data from the central bank's website.
The RBI also bought $2.17 billion of more-than-one-year
dollar/rupee forwards, the second straight month of such
purchases, taking the overall on-month forwards to $1.7 billion
short.
"RBI was selling (dollars) heavily in forwards and spot when
rupee had fallen to 66.76 in August," said a foreign exchange
dealer.
The rupee moved in a 63.72-66.76 per dollar band in August.
India's forex reserves fell to $351.92 billion in August
from $353.46 billion in July, indicating the extent to which the
central bank may have bought dollars in the spot market. The
forex reserves would also include change in valuations of other
currencies that the central bank holds, analysts said.
The RBI's total long forwards position for up to one-year
maturities was $30.06 billion as of August-end compared with
$33.55 billion in July, according to RBI data.
The total short position in the up to one-year forwards
market was $4.23 billion as of August-end, compared with $3.85
billion in July.
The net short positions in forwards for more-than-one-year
maturities stood at $22.93 billion, the data showed.
