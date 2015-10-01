MUMBAI Oct 1 The Reserve Bank of India's net forward dollar book fell by $3.87 billion for up to one-year maturities in August compared with a rise of $1.14 billion in the previous month, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the central bank's website.

The RBI also bought $2.17 billion of more-than-one-year dollar/rupee forwards, the second straight month of such purchases, taking the overall on-month forwards to $1.7 billion short.

"RBI was selling (dollars) heavily in forwards and spot when rupee had fallen to 66.76 in August," said a foreign exchange dealer.

The rupee moved in a 63.72-66.76 per dollar band in August.

India's forex reserves fell to $351.92 billion in August from $353.46 billion in July, indicating the extent to which the central bank may have bought dollars in the spot market. The forex reserves would also include change in valuations of other currencies that the central bank holds, analysts said.

The RBI's total long forwards position for up to one-year maturities was $30.06 billion as of August-end compared with $33.55 billion in July, according to RBI data.

The total short position in the up to one-year forwards market was $4.23 billion as of August-end, compared with $3.85 billion in July.

The net short positions in forwards for more-than-one-year maturities stood at $22.93 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)